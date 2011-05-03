Crotchety Old Furniture Becomes Gorgeous New Platform For Plants [Slideshow]

If you’re stuck with furniture that’s been collecting dust in your attic since the Eisenhower administration — or even just a terribly unhip old rug your mom forced you schlep to college — you might want to take a lesson from Peter Bottazzi and Denise Bonapace . The Italian design pair recently hacked what could pass for an estate sale’s worth of disused tables, chairs, windows, and other household miscellany, and transformed them into whimsical little monuments to the great outdoors.

Some of them are so complex, they look made by a blind Edward Scissorhands.

So you’ve got a sink sprouting daisies, a velvet parlor chair with plants cantilevered clear off its seat back, and some sort of wheelbarrow-bike tire-wall panel-desk lamp-floor light contraption, with green stuff shooting up here and there. Some of the designs seem simple enough to try at home (see: the sink); others are so strange and complex, they look like the handiwork of a blind Edward Scissorhands (see: the wheelbarrow-bike tire-wall panel-desk lamp-floor light contraption). But as far as furniture revamps go, all of ’em pretty much knock the socks off anything you could do with Ikea junk, eh?

Bottazzi and Bonapace call the collection Da Morto a Orto, which translates, amusingly, to “From Redundant to Abundant,” and it was showcased during Milan Design Week late last month. We’ll spare you the designers? eggheady, overwrought exegesis here (?it’s a critical, ironic reinterpretation of everyday objects?), and let the pictures do the talking. Enjoy.

[Hat tip to Dezeen; images courtesy of Peter Bottazzi and Denise Bonapace]SL