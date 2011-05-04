Wanted: A Desk Set That Looks Like A Funky Modern Sculpture

There’s perhaps no more fruitful landscape than your messy desk, but a shot of order and color might do it good. Created for Lexon by the London-based team of brothers at DesignWright , these Buro Desk Tools are the visual antidote to those mountains of white paper, books and ore-colored Apple products that litter your desk already.

Sliced from one rectangular form and colored in a gradient of green, gray or violet, the seven tools may not all come in handy every day, but once plopped on your desk like a planar Southern California house, they could serve as sanctuary for your wandering eyes. Like any good Wild West story, this one may end with guns blazing, should your office-mates walk off with one of these useful little slabs; they’re not easy to get in the United States. Email one of the French retailers listed here to arrange the transaction.

