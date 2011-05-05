iPad App Goes Behind The Scenes Of “Portal 2”, Pushing Limits Of Storytelling

Geoff Keighley is kind of like the John McPhee of video game journalism: he made his name by publishing exhaustively reported, fly-on-the-wall accounts of the making of blockbuster games like Metal Gear Solid 2 and Half-Life 2. Then he realized he had to do un-McPhee-like jobs (like writing for Entertainment Weekly and producing shows on G4 and SpikeTV) to make a living. But he never let go of his passion for writing epic behind-the-scenes stories about video game creators — and in 2010, he saw a dual opportunity.

“I equate this to the music industry, where everyone buys singles now.”

Valve, the game studio behind Half-Life 2, was putting the finishing touches on a sequel to its cult-hit game Portal. (Whose creators we interviewed here.) And Apple released the iPad. “I knew Portal 2 was going to be a phenomenon, and I was excited about the iPad’s possibilities for long-form journalism,” Keighley tells Co.Design. “These things were the perfect storm.”

The result, a $1.99 app called “The Final Hours of Portal 2,” is a 15,000 word, 13-chapter opus stuffed to the gills with magazine-quality photos, videos, and interactives. Sound like an intimidatingly dense, loss-leader passion project? Wrong: it’s doing gangbusters business and raking in five-star ratings. “I equate this to the music industry, where everyone buys singles now,” Keighley says. “There’s a shift going on in publishing much like what happened in the music business, where the single became popular online. And our app shows that a deep dive on a particular topic can be very appealing.”

Keighley teamed up with designer Joe Zeff to ensure that the text content and app functionality were woven together tightly from the get-go. “I hadn’t written one word before speaking to Joe,” Keighley says. Instead of using a templated solution, Zeff started with a blank slate on the WoodWing publishing platform. (The pair briefly considered building the app with same Adobe tools that Wired uses, but it was still in beta at the time.) “This is the difference between an off the rack suit and a custom designed garment,” Zeff says. “It all had to fit perfectly.”