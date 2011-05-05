A Minimalist Sculpture Made Of Almost 300,000 Legos

Take the patience of a saint and the leisure preferences of a 6-year-old boy, and you’ve got Lene Wille, the Danish artist behind this minimalist sculpture originally built for the lobby of the Amsterdam World Trade Center.
From afar, it appears like a simple white wall, its curving mass vaguely redolent of the frothy lip of a tidal wave. It’s only when you zoom in that you realize that the 25-foot-wide barricade is made entirely out of Legos — a gobstopping 274,400 blocks. We imagine this is what Richard Serra was up to when the rest of us were finger painting and picking our boogers.
Metaphorical Horizons took six weeks to make, with Wille and assorted helpers constructing sections, Lego by Lego, in the studio, before building the rest on site. (For cool photos of the construction process, click the “Horizons ” brick by brick? link on Wille’s website here.)
Wille drew inspiration from the 20th-century Dutch Benedictine monk Dom Hans van der Laan, an unsung hero of architectural minimalism, and Daniel Libeskind’s Jewish Museum in Berlin. The sculpture results from her “fascination [with] the eternal horizontal line” and the fact that its ends eventually meet up ‘to create the perfect circle,’ she says. We’ll refrain from quoting the rest of the explanation, which lost us round about the part, where she started saying that the sculpture “lies at the intersection of… being an object [and] being a space.” Guess some of us are still just finger-painting booger pickers.
[Images by Peter Keers courtesy of Lene Wille]SL