Who Will Win the GOP Nomination? Just Look At The Candidates’ Faces

What makes a political candidate attractive to voters? Is it an air of integrity? A rabid adherence to family values? A firm grasp of the geopolitical landscape?

Or maybe it’s just the ability to flash a believable smile. Dan Hill, a facial-coding expert, argues that a politician’s facial expressions can either charm or repel voters–thus determining their likability and ultimately the odds of winning the nomination. The results of Hill’s analysis are presented in a series of infographics created by Doogie Horner.

So, what you see above is the range of Mitt Romney’s expressions, from his toothy smile to his eyebrow-raised looks of anxiety. Hill puts Romney’s odds of winning the nod at 19/30.

What’s remarkable, though, is that his most common expression seems to be one of frustration. Which we’re guessing may be frustration with President Obama — but might also be disbelief that he, Mitt Romney, the picture-perfect candidate, is having all his shine dulled by Sarah Palin and The Donald.

FastCompany.com offers a visual guide, based on Hill’s full analysis, to the 2012 face-off here.BL