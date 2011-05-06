advertisement
A Chair That Turns Hoarding Into High Design

It’s a dirty little secret of the upwardly mobile, a problem vexing households from Park Slope to Pac Heights: You’re a modern-design junkie and a pack rat — a Collyer brother in an Eames lounger. There’s hope! The tangle of metal you see here is the perfect chair for compulsive hoarding in high style.

Cargo-Chair

German industrial designer Stephan Schulz calls it the Comfy Cargo Chair, which is a misnomer if ever we saw one. The thing looks about as comfortable as a bed of nails. But it is highly utilitarian. Shove your empty wine bottles in there, your plastic bags, your dirty socks, your nest of rabid squirrels — whatever your hoardy heart desires. The impressive thing: The chair stays totally functional. Though sit at your own risk. We don’t even want to know why there’s a roll of toilet paper in there.

The Comfy Cargo Chair is just a prototype, but Schulz wants to put it into production, so if you want to help out — or if you’ve got any filthy-rich hoarder friends — drop him a line at contact@studio-stephanschulz.com.

[Images courtesy of Stephan Schulz; hat tip to Core77]SL

