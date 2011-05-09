Competition Asks: What’s The Wackiest 3-D Prosthetic You Can Dream Up?

Rapid-prototyping powerhouse i.materialise has announced what might be the world’s biggest geekfest since the last Gen Con convention : a design competition to gadgetify the human body.

[A skull printed using direct metal laser sintering]

The i.materialise Machine Man Human Augmentation Design Challenge asks designers to evoke their inner Max Barry and dream up a prosthetic device or flesh-bound implant than can be pulled straight out of a 3-D printer. Some examples, according to i.materialise:

…an earring that attaches to an iPhone to improve reception by turning the person into an antenna, an implant that holds the nose open from the inside to increase air flow or an implant around the vocal folds to increase or decrease the pitch of someone’s voice mechanically.

The contest was inspired by Barry’s real-time novel Machine Man (soon to be a trashy blockbuster directed by trashy blockbuster auteur Darren Aronofsky) and runs through June 6. Lots more details on i.Materialise’s website here.

[Top image: Face-distorting jewelry by Burcu Büyükünal]SL