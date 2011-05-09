An Office Where Huge Mirrors Solve Old Problems While Reflecting The Past

Adapting old buildings for contemporary use is one of the thorniest design problems around. Balancing the needs, both aesthetic and functional, of modern life with the labyrinthine imperatives of historic preservation can be an elaborate, protracted dance — one to which Elding Oscarson knows all the steps.

A carefully placed mirrored wall to reflects the imperfections and ravages of time.

The small Swedish architecture firm recently transformed a pair of 19th-century buildings in central Stockholm into a bright, startlingly chic office for No Picnic, one of the largest design consultancies in the world. The 11,840-square-foot space looks as crisp as an office built five minutes ago, with blond floors and clean white walls and a dramatic spiral staircase, also white, that climbs whimsically to a small loft. The most impressive thing here, though, has little to do with what was added; it’s what they managed to conserve and spotlight. The new design reflects the history of the place, using a strategically positioned metallic wall to literally mirror the imperfections and ravages of time.

Both buildings — one, an old exercise hall for troops, the other an erstwhile horse stable — enjoyed what the architects called “the highest level of historical protection,” which is to say they couldn’t drill a single lousy hole without the preservationist’s blessing. And yet, during the architectural Dark Ages known as the 1980s, the buildings had been converted into showrooms, leaving the exercise hall with an awkward mezzanine that sliced the space lengthwise in two.