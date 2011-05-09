3-D Printed, Brilliant: A Pen Holder And Paper Tray In One

Online rapid-prototyping giant Shapeways has announced the results of its ICFF ’11 Design Contest , a competition for the best 3-D printed contemporary furniture or product design (which we co-judged). The winner is an elegant little pen holder that does double duty as a paper tray. Design-nerd brownie points: It looks like the desktop equivalent of Coop Himmelb(l)au’s BMW Welt building .

The design (renderings shown here) is by Dominik Raskin, an architect and designer who teaches in Ho Chi Minh City and operates his own Shapeways shop, flogging a small clutch of handsome home accessories. His pen holder-paper tray will be selective-laser sintered in plastic and showcased at the International Contemporary Furniture Fair, New York’s biggest design love-in, May 14 to 17. It’s also available here, starting at $350.

[Images courtesy of Shapeways]SL