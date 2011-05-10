Infographic Of The Day: The Lord Of The Rings Trilogy, Plotted

Okay, we admit it: Here at Co.Design, we’re Tolkien geeks. Like straight up read-the-Silmarillion-grew-up-playing-the-RPG Tolkien geeks. So it’s with a flutter of nerd love that we introduce today’s IGOTD, created by University of Florida student JT Fridsma: A minute-by-minute plotting of the various scenes and parallel plots in Peter Jackson’s film adaptation .

[Click to enlarge]

The center of the infographic is an actual map of Middle Earth; circling it, there’s an arc showing the running count of screentime minutes. Each spot of the map is blown out, and the red lines indicate the progress of the various characters:

Now, you can quibble with the infographic itself: For example, the lines showing the progress of the characters doesn’t actually do a great job showing who is participating in each of the parallel plots. (For a more successful rendition of this idea, check out the winner of our Inception infographic contest.)