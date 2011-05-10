Nerd Art To The Max: A Strap-On Nose Stylus For iPhoning

Despite all the conveniences of our touchphones — despite the shortcuts and the fancy features and the endless overtures to efficiency — we now will no longer deign to use our hands; we are Post-Hand. We are, instead, at the dawn of the Nose Age. Case in point: Dominic Wilcox’s curious beaklike gadget , shown here. It’s a stylus you strap on for touchphoning hands-free.

Well, almost. You still have to hold the phone in one hand. But, with the pen sprouting from the tip of the oddly hirsute plaster nose — a nose so long and hideous it could make Cyrano de Bergerac look like Sandra Dee — the other’s free to do whatever you please. Swish around in the bath, for one. Which is exactly how Wilcox, a notable high-design jokester, got the idea:

I sometimes use my touchphone in the bath. I know it’s stupid. One problem I encounter is that when put my left hand in the water without thinking, it gets wet and unusable for touchscreen navigation. It is too risky to try to hold and navigate with one hand. I found that I could use my nose to scroll but I couldn’t see where my nose was touching precisely. It was at that point that I came up with this idea of a nose extension “finger” that would allow navigation while my phone is firmly held by one hand.

Other possible uses, Wilcox says:

It’s also handy when out and about multi-tasking. I imagine it would be a great accessory for iPad users.

And:

Although this is handy for me in the bath it touches on possible uses for people without use of a hand. Though the design could be made more “subtle” for everday [SIC] use maybe coming from around the neck.

That might be the case. But as is, the Finger-Nose Stylus (TM included!) is obviously a prank, a larky kiss-off to the world’s communal love affair with faster, smarter, next gen-fetishizing tech. The incredible thing: Wilcox could probably make a killing off this if he wanted to. Okay, maybe not a killing, but he’s certainly sending nerd hearts aflutter. “I have to admit, the finger-nose stylus does look pretty awesome,” PCWorld says, while a writer for Geek.com — who confesses she has used her nose to stab away at her touchphone in the winter — concedes that the stylus “looks silly, but is actually pretty practical.” Didn’t they say the same thing about bermuda shorts?