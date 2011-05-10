Infographic Of The Day: 100 Years of War Casualties, Charted With Kitchenware

War statistics suffer from two unfortunate quirks of human psychology. One: large numbers are extremely difficult to grasp concretely. (No savannah-dwelling hunter/gathering tribe back in the day had reason to visualize “millions” of anything.) Two: when people on the other side of the world die, we mostly don’t care. (I mean, sure we care, intellectually; but do we act the way we would if we saw a person — or a family member — dying from a gunshot wound on our own doorstep? Nope.)

So how do you take an entire century’s worth of war casualties — 38 million deaths over 25 conflicts — and cut through that mental fog? If you’re Clara Kayser-Bril, Nicolas Kayser-Bril and Marion Kotlarski, you festoon a cute kitchen with liters and liters of blood: one liter for every million deaths, to be exact. [Click to enlarge] “Our kitchens are the heart of our homes.” Before you gag on your lunch, rest assured that all that blood in this horrifying infographic, called 100 Years of World Cuisine, is as fake as the stuff in slasher movies. Indeed, the image is a kind of slasher pic all its own, except uncomfortably real: you can take in all the loss of life at a glance, or zoom in for individual snapshots of specific atrocities. (The mixing bowl holding almost four liters of blood, a shiny whisk poised menacingly above it — representing 3.9 million deaths in the Congo wars — is particularly unsettling.) Either way, you’ll never see these statistics the same way again.

