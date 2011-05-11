Bose Has Nothing On These Noise-Canceling Curtains

Noise-canceling headphones are fine, but what if there were a way to take that incoming noise and replace it with actual music? That’s the idea behind Andreas Raptopoulos’s “adaptive acoustic architecture” technology, or A3. He developed it out of work he did as a student at the Royal College of Art, and Herman Miller later licensed the technology for office environments. Raptopoulos’s company, called FutureAcoustic is spreading the idea even further by embedding it into furniture.

A3 masks noise in a way that the user can control on the fly. The difference between A3 and noise-cancellation is that the former generates “harmonic output” — or as us normals call it, “music” — to subtly mask the noise in a way that the user can control on the fly. Audio sensors sample environmental sounds continuously in real-time, which are then analyzed by FutureAcoustic’s proprietary algorithms and transformed into more pleasant sounds, played back through speakers or headphones. Here is what it sounds like, in action: Raptopoulos cautions that A3 is “additive” and “does not aim to cancel noise; rather it transforms noise into pleasing sound controlled by the user.” Which may make you wonder: how exactly is this different than just cranking up the stereo? Technically, not much. But at least A3 can adapt to whatever noise is actually happening at a given moment, and push out sound that is mathematically designed to cover it up without resorting to sheer volume. Can your old Cat Stevens records do that?

