In Paris, Anish Kapoor Unveils Giant Rubber Balls You Can Walk In

Balls you can inhabit! Play around in! Explore! Filling the 115-foot-tall nave of the glassy central exhibition hall, the balls are actually a series of attached blobs — Kapoor calls them a “4-armed balloon” — and they’re designed to do what all Kapoor’s work does. As he tells it: “To manage, through strictly physical means, to offer a completely new emotional and philosophical experience.” So that’s what they’re calling it nowadays.