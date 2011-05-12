advertisement
In Paris, Anish Kapoor Unveils Giant Rubber Balls You Can Walk In

Each year, the French Ministry for Culture and Communication invites a famous artist to throw up an installation in the Grand Palais, the stunning Beaux-Arts museum and exhibit space at the Champs-Élysées, in Paris. This year, Brit Anish Kapoor, of Chicago bean fame, was the chosen one, and he erected a set of giant, purple, rubber balls.

Balls you can inhabit! Play around in! Explore! Filling the 115-foot-tall nave of the glassy central exhibition hall, the balls are actually a series of attached blobs — Kapoor calls them a “4-armed balloon” — and they’re designed to do what all Kapoor’s work does. As he tells it: “To manage, through strictly physical means, to offer a completely new emotional and philosophical experience.” So that’s what they’re calling it nowadays.

[Images courtesy of the French Ministry for Culture and Communication]SL

