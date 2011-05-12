iPhone Alarm App Pays Homage To Graphics God Wim Crouwel

It’s every design groupie’s fantasy: to wake up with Wim Crouwel, the Dutch graphic-design demigod renown for making boring old grids look downright sublime. Now — of course — there’s an app for that.

The Design Museum in London has released Crouwelclock, a gorgeous, animated alarm-clock app inspired by Crouwel’s playful geometric graphics. The app coincides with a retrospective, Wim Crouwel: A Graphic Odyssey, on view at the museum through July 3, and features a Crouwellian number display and even recorded messages from the designer himself: Have “a nice and well designed day?; ?keep your grid straight today?; and ?a grid today keeps the doctor away.” Okay, that’s just plain nerdy — and borderline creepy. What’ll they think up next: Wim Crouwel plastered all over your walls? Oh, right.

[Hat tip to Creative Review]SL