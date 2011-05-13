For Your Company To Last, The “Brand” Must Die. But Stories Should Survive

Off the coast of Newfoundland is a place called Fogo Island. At the height of its economy, about 3,000 people were living on the island, mostly employed by the fishery. When the fish population declined in the 1960s, so did the human population, as many were forced to look elsewhere for work.

Recently, a brother and sister who were a part of that exodus have returned home. Both Zita and Tony Cobb left in search of opportunity and education. And both achieved success, going on to university educations and great careers in the tech industry. In fact, they’re so successful that they are now in a position to devote their time and effort fully toward philanthropic endeavors. They spent some time in small African villages, distributing radios as a way of exposing villagers to possibilities beyond their circumstances, just as they had been introduced to the world beyond Fogo Island in their youths. But at a certain point, they realized that their real passion was to renew the financial vitality through a kind of social entrepreneurship that had been lost on Fogo once the fishery waned. The project was about telling an already wonderful story directly. Bruce Mau Design was invited in to help clearly define the story of what the Cobbs are about. The result was the Shorefast Foundation. A shorefast is a line that connects the shore to the fishing traps in the sea. It represents a strong link, and in this place, strong links are everywhere, connecting people to the ocean, to each other, and to centuries? old arts-and-craft practices that produce a humbling diversity of culture in the form of things like boat building, quilting, and music. We are proud to be associated with the project, even in our humble way. But there’s something bigger still: What makes the project particularly interesting was not the idea of “branding” the effort. Instead, it was the simple act of telling an already wonderful story clearly, directly, and elegantly. Branding’s beginnings We use the word “branding” to describe the act of shaping the perceptions of a product or service for consumers. But the term has always seemed to me to have a certain superficial flavor. Interestingly, the origins of the word “branding” has its roots in a Norse word that means “burn,” reflecting its beginnings as cattle branding. Our modern notion of branding was invented during the Industrial Revolution, when products were being mass-produced and exported. As products began to show up on shelves outside of local markets, manufacturers needed a clear way to identify them. Otherwise, soap was soap, and why would a consumer buy some soap from another community when he could get soap made right in his hometown?

But in every case, at these early stages of branding, the product was still the heart. Good soap was good soap, no matter what label you put on it. The name was just a way to familiarize the consumer with the product that was now coming from out of town. All manufacturers still focused on the product, but those who could also be successful in making their products memorable through other means, like logos and jingles, found even greater success. Over time, the power of branding became so great that, in 1988, Philip Morris purchased Kraft for six times what the company was worth on paper. In essence, they bought the brand. It was the shape of the new world: saturated communications, branding, noise. Everything now needed an identity. The brand, in most cases, became equally, or in some cases, even more important than the product itself. And a massive market opened up for mass-produced goods that ignored the quality of the product because corporations understood the psychology of the consumer and could replace quality with marketing. Higher-quality ingredients were gradually replaced with cheaper alternatives, and products were outsourced to other countries where the labor was cheaper. We invented the concept of planned obsolescence. Manufacturers gained a mastery of the power and influence of raw emotion and ran with it. But then something happened: massive network connectivity, in the form of the Internet. The new consumer Aided by the web, a new generation of consumers began to dig a little deeper. Consumers discovered that Michael Jordan was telling them to wear his shoes, while kids in sweatshops were making them. We began to respond to the disconnect between products and brands. People began to see straight through the surface of brands to the profit-driven actions that produced the products underneath. And some of the worst offenders began to change what their process with real, measurable, and positive change — not perfect, but real change.

People began to see the profit-driven motives underneath. A new force has emerged. “Brandless” companies like Muji are celebrated. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon.com, talks about a return to the primacy of the product and the need for brands and the products that they represent to be more closely connected. Even the most successful advertising agencies, like Crispin Porter + Bogusky, are shifting toward a new view. The book Baked In argues that value should be baked into the product itself. Living Companies Arie de Geus, a longtime lead strategist for Shell, developed the concept of Living Companies. According to him, “Of all the companies listed in the Fortune 500 in 1970, one-third of them had vanished by 1983. They’d been acquired, merged, or broken into pieces.” De Geus suggested several elements that contribute to the longevity of corporations. One of them was the importance of a strong sense of community and identity. The question for established companies is, If their product now has to stand for something, what should it be? How can it establish a strong sense of community and identity? The answer is simple: stories. But these stories have to be real. The importance of stories The distinction between stories and brands should be clear. Brands are not so much about how you describe yourself to your customer as much as how they describe you to others. It’s storytelling, but it’s superficial, at best. In fact, the original purpose of branding was to identify a product that was sold outside of its community of origin. Essentially, it was about labeling things so that everyone could know who had made it. Immediately, in this single act of applied identity, the idea of true community — of close relationships and their associated personal value — was lost.

