Tom Dixon On Crafting A Business True To His Creative Vision [Slideshow]

Tom Dixon has the career that every designer, whether a starry-eyed d-school grad or a mid-level creative director with Clients From Hell on the bookmarks bar, would kill for. He has his own shop in London. He runs his own product- and interior design firm . His tentacles reach into everything from slick restaurants and bars in London to hotels and boutiques in mainland Europe, Russia, and Asia. If design is an industry built on bootblacks — and surely it is as any of the aforementioned creative directors will tell you — Dixon is the rare guy who doesn’t shine anybody’s shoes but his own.

Now, he’s looking into designing the interior for a large ad agency in the U.S. (yet unnamed), which could go a long way toward boosting his brand from major European player to transatlantic superpower. We caught up with Dixon at the International Furniture Fair on Saturday to talk about expanding his business in the United States; how his latest work represents a campaign against all things bland; and how designers can make it on their own as he did — and why they’d better bring a gym towel.

Designers must be envious of your career. You’re pretty much at a place where you can do whatever you want, right?

I know it’s very frustrating to be a position where you can’t really control when your things come out and what things are showing where — you don’t really control your destiny at all. It’s fine if you’re really successful and more powerful than the manufacturing companies. But it’s rare. There are maybe five who can work wherever they like. Their brand is bigger than the manufacturer. And even they struggle to put together a complete package of their work and show it in a way they intend. Inevitably, you get mixed up with the assets and the story of the company and all the designers working for the company. I?m in the fortunate position where I don’t really have to design for clients. I’ve made my own structure so I can avoid having to design to a brief.

How did you get to that point?

Designers have little control over their own destiny. So I set out quite consciously to regain it.

I’ve tried lots and lots of models, from making things with my bare hands to the very filthy work of managing a factory of my own. I’ve worked for very big companies, like Ikea — pretty much the biggest furniture company in the world. So I’ve tried being tiny and being huge. I’ve tried also working for the Italian luxury brands. Ultimately, product designers have very little control over their own destiny. So I set out quite consciously to regain some degree of control. Ultimately, I?m lucky to have had all these disparate careers and influences which have allowed me to elaborate my own model. Which is more like the fashion industry, where a designer will retain his own communication, marketing, and means of production and distribution as much as he can.

Is there a rough model for how to make it on your own?

It’s 95% perspiration. You’ve also got to be interested in how you make things. I always was. In some ways, I was more interested in that than in the design world. You’ve also got to know how to look like yourself rather than like someone else’s company. That’s the hardest battle because you’re always being pulled into many directions. You’ve got to stand out. Then again, it’s easier than ever to reach the world. It’s not difficult to publish you work.

Do you have a larger business plan for…

Global domination? Yeah. Sure [laughs].