Six Beautiful, Brilliant Furniture Designs From Ligne Roset [Slideshow]

French furniture manufacturer Ligne Roset showcased an inventive line of sofas, chairs, and desks at WantedDesign, part of New York Design Week, on Friday. The company has long been a proving ground for the leading lights of French design, and this year’s collection is no exception.

The offerings include a sofa cantilevered improbably on a metal base by Co.Design fave Patrick Jouin; François Azambourg’s perforated metal chair, which appears like a ripple of gauzy fabric; and indoor-outdoor seating by Philippe Nigro that responds to the particular spatial conditions of modern architecture.

Historically, French furniture producers have been slow to embrace innovative design compared with manufacturers in, say, Italy or Northern Europe. (As French designer Inga Sempé told Co.Design during ICFF last year, her countrymen can’t seem to move past the garish aesthetic of Louis Quatorze.) Ligne Roset has been the rare bright spot, positioning itself as a provider of unfussy, but stylish, design ideally suited for simple, modern living. The six pieces in our slideshow above suggest that Ligne Roset is still plenty busy chipping away at tired old Gallic traditions. SL