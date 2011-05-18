Type Porn: Twenty-Six Artists Reinvent The Letters Of The Alphabet

Pasadena Museum of California Art (PMCA) has opened a nice little exhibit sure to draw high-minded type aficionados and snotty-nosed kindergarteners in equal measure: It’s a showcase of each letter of the alphabet, diced, dyed, deconstructed, and otherwise shamelessly artified.

The exhibit, Getting Upper, features 26 letters by 26 California artists and graphic designers. The high-minded explanation, per PMCA’s website:

Inspired by language-based experimentation and how it can unlock new avenues of cultural expression, Getting Upper curator Amos Klausner charged twenty-six designers with re-imagining a letter from the alphabet, using the illegibility and deconstructive nature of graffiti as their starting point. If “getting up” describes the recognition that a graffiti artist seeks through proliferate tagging, “getting upper” is the term that Klausner uses to suggest breaking free from history, from the global marketing culture that long-ago borrowed the best of the graffiti scene, and from legibility itself. The result is an alphabet that reconsiders our collective understanding of what a letter can be and how it functions to create language and meaning.

Now for the kindergartners’ explanation: ABCs! Fun! Yay! Wheeeeee! SL