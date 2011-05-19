Infographic Of The Day: The States Where Hate Groups Thrive

Today’s infographic isn’t going to win any beauty contests, but it hits like a punch in the face. Using the Southern Poverty Law Center’s voluminous database of hate groups, Zara Matheson of the Martin Prosperity Institute simply graphed them by state and adjusted for population:

As famed sociologist Richard Florida points out, hate groups are concentrated in Red States and the South, which is a testament to ancient racial tensions descended from slavery and the Civil War. Here, for example, is a chart showing the correlation between McCain votes in 2008 and the number of hate groups: Likewise, states with high numbers of people working in the “creative class” — Florida’s area of expertise — generally have lower numbers of hate groups.