Why Build An iPad App, When OnSwipe Instantly Gives Websites A “Tablet Feel”?

“Apps are bullshit” may sound like a weird slogan to raise venture capital with, but that’s exactly what Jason Baptiste did (and continues to do) as he builds his startup company, OnSwipe . (“We’re making T-shirts,” he tells Co.Design.) What he really means is that content apps are b.s.: those dazzling but expensive-to-produce and slow-to-download packages that Conde Nast, Time Inc., and others (okay, yes, us!) are trying so desperately to sell.

To Baptiste, that’s a sucker’s bet. “People already go to the web to consume content,” he says. “That’s where you should be providing the applike experience.” And that’s what OnSwipe does: Any content creator or publisher — say, Co.Design — can simply point their CMS at the service, and poof: an “applike experience” pops out, full of all the swiping, tapping, touchy interactions you could ever want — but instantly accessible from a tablet web browser. Here’s how it works:

According to Baptiste, OnSwipe is backed by some of the same investors as Tumblr, which struck me as no coincidence. What Tumblr did for the backend of content publishing — i.e., make the CMS insanely easy to use — OnSwipe aims to do for the front end, by making that slick, gorgeous tablet experience insanely easy to generate. (“Insanely easy tablet publishing” is the company slogan.) The OnSwipe dashboard even looks Tumblr-like: a set of giant, friendly looking buttons and templates literally lets a publisher “app-ize” their current website in a matter of minutes. “Blogging was still too difficult, so Tumblr made it easy,” Baptiste says. “Making your stuff look great on a tablet should be easy, too.”

A 3-year-old could use this. And that’s the point.

OnSwipe began as a WordPress plugin called PadPressed that could “app-ize” blogs, making their interface and interactions feel more tablet-ey. “I got an iPad, and I said, ‘Wow, this device is amazing, and I want to make my content look like a native app.’ So we decided to make it as a side project,” Baptiste recalls. “We thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if this is what we ended up building a company around?'”