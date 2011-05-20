FRAMED* Solves The Problem Of Hanging Digital Art

If digital fine art is going to get the respect it deserves, it needs to look as good on the wall as a Monet or Picasso. But because most video or interactive art requires a large screen, its “frame” is often a tacky looking monitor or TV. A concept product called FRAMED* aims to change that, by providing a classy, minimalist video display that makes contemporary digital art look just as timeless as the stuff made hundreds of years ago.

FRAMED* combines a 40-inch HD Samsung LED display with an Intel Core i5 processor running Windows 7, so it can handle anything the next Cory Arcangel comes up with. (It even has a Wi-Fi transmitter, microphone, and webcam built in.) But just as important as the horsepower under the hood is the matte-black frame blissfully unencumbered by flashing lights, antennae, buttons, or cords. The whole package was created by Yugo Nakamura (interface design), Yoshihiro Saitoh (interior/product design), and Om, Inc. (design & engineering).

According to its website, FRAMED* is intended as “a new platform for digital art, designed for everyday interior spaces.” The “everyday” part is the real innovation here: Digital art should have a display that can look equally at home in a haute gallery, hipster loft, or family living room. And unless you want any of those spaces to look like a man-cave festooned with Best Buy-like eyesores, something like FRAMED* can’t come soon enough.

[Top image: A detail of Photoshop CS: 110 by 72 inches, 300 DPI, RGB, square pixels, default gradient “Spectrum,” mousedown y=1098 x=1749.9, mouse up y=0 x=4160, a series of prints derived from Photoshop by Cory Arcangel. His work is currently on view in a retrospective at the Whitney.]JP