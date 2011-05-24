Wanna Bring Cast-Iron Stoves Back Into Style? Add An iPhone Remote

In case you haven’t noticed, here at Co.Design, we loooooove modern design. Sometimes, though, all that newness can look a tad cold, especially in the kitchen, where the slick stainless steel that’s being stretched over the place nowadays starts to feel like an operating room. Aga Rangemaster , a U.K. appliance manufacturer, is up with a charming antidote: a cooker that looks like it belongs in a ’30s-era English country cottage, but works like a stove from the future.

The Aga Total Control has a tough, no-nonsense cast-iron body that packs in two hotplates and three ovens — all programmable by tapping your index finger. A touchscreen interface can be accessed directly on the appliance or, more conveniently, by remote control. And later in the year, Aga plans to release an app so that you can man the stove from your iPhone.

With the remote option, you can manage the meal from afar.

Why would anyone want to do that? Two words: slow cooking. Everyone’s doing it. But no one wants to wait around for 14 hours, while the cassoulet simmers to perfection. Or, consider if you’re planning a dinner party and have a gajillion chores. With the iPhone/remote option, you can manage the meal from afar.

While the tech is great and everything, the real showstopper is the look, which echoes that of the original Aga cooker. Invented in 1929 by the Swedish physicist Gustaf Dalén, it quickly became a fixture in the precious thatched-roof cottages of the English gentry. As the U.K. Times tells it: The Aga was “the symbol of the West Country, Joanna Trollope and draughty country houses.” (It even inspired a genre of trashy novels based on family life in the English countryside, the “Aga Saga” — sorta like chick lit in gloves and a fussy lavender dress.)

Aga Rangemaster has been on something of a roller-coaster ride in recent years. In 2008, at the height of the recession, shares in the company’s stock tumbled nearly 25% in a single day. Profits the following year plummeted a whopping 97%. With Aga Total Control and the app, the company is clearly trying to stay afloat by appealing to the sort of hip, urban, leisurely types, who are just as comfortable working through a coq au vin recipe as they are punching away on their iPhones — in effect, to make Aga a status symbol yet again.