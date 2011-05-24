Trove Launches “Wallpaper” Made From Powdered Stone

No trees were used in these wall-coverings. And no, they’re not made from toxic, off-gassing vinyl, either. Rather, these patterns were printed on a breakthrough material manufactured from eco-friendly powdered stone.

Last week at ICFF, the New York?based design firm Trove — known for its large-scale repeats — introduced its first collection on StoneGround, which is made from calcium carbonate (found in marble and limestone) and a small amount of resin (about 20%, overall). Not only does the material save trees, it requires no water for production (meaning no wastewater pollutants) and uses 20?30% less ink than traditional wallpaper (its fiberless surface doesn’t absorb ink like tree pulp). And while it has a delicate, silky texture, it’s durable and water- and tear-resistant.

Perhaps you’re thinking: But at least paper can be recycled. What about stone? Turns out, StoneGround can be recycled right along with #2 plastics. Wait, so is the future of trees in plastics? Now, we’re confused.