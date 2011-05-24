Infographic Of The Day: Which Country Could Make You Happiest?

If you live in America, it’s relatively easy to imagine how different life would be in Haiti. It would be pretty bad. But the difference between living in New York as opposed to, say, Stockholm, is harder to quantify. Once you’re in the developed world, the quality of life and technological advances are basically uniform. So how would you decide which country would make you happiest?

advertisement

The Organisation of Economic Development (basically the most developed countries in Europe and Asia) has a new interactive chart of its Better Life Index that lets you compare countries based on more bourgeoisie-friendly statistics than the usual GDP or maternal mortality. Each flower represents an OECD member country and each petal represents how it scores — out of 10 — on each of the 11 indices, including jobs, work-life balance, and community. You can rank the countries based on what issues you care about most. For instance, let’s imagine you care a lot about work-life balance and income, but don’t care at all about safety or the environment:

advertisement