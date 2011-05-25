Infographic Of The Day: Annika Syrjamaki Weaves Data Into Textiles

When it comes to infographics , we thought we’d seen it all. But Annika Syrjamaki makes infofabrics. Her Daily Pattern project uses the same online data sources that many information designers take advantage of, but instead of visualizing the results in pixels, Syrjamaki weaves them into fine-art textiles .

Using the designer-friendly visual programming language Processing, Annika can collect and manipulate data about stock markets, newspapers, and weather — and then literally weave it to life in fabric in what David Report calls “content-based textile design.”

Of course, Syrjamaki doesn’t intend for her creations to serve as investment tools or news-trackers: it’s still fine art at the end of the day. “I can see other possibilities as well, transforming data of any kind into a pattern,” she says. “With the possibilities nowadays to produce smaller amounts of textile and wall-covering it would be possible for companies or persons to have their data transformed into an unique pattern.” Hey Annika, want to help us redecorate our offices?

[Photographs by Nadine Stijns]JP