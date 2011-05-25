A Board Game Where You Relive The Zany Life Of A Graphic Designer [Slideshow]

Graphic designers love board games. Graphic designers love graphic design. Combine the two, and you’ve got The Pitch , a superbly nerdish little board game about, for, and by graphic designers. This is Dungeons and Dragons for serious design freaks.

The objective: to be the top creative in your field.

The Pitch is the brainchild of SVA grad Fatimah Kabba who, after jawing about the meaning of design with an ad-industry friend late one night (ah, college), decided to whip up a game that could, as she tells it, “rebrand the preconceptions about graphic design.” Graphic designers don’t get enough respect for the work they do, she says. “You tell people you’re going to school to study graphic design and their first assumption is you’re an ?artist” painting and drawing all day,? she tells Co.Design in an email. The Pitch thusly centers on the professional aspects of graphic design. The objective: to be the top creative in your field. And to do that, you have to — in the game, as in life — come up with great pitches and win lots of awards that make other people terribly jealous.

Now, Kabba is on a quest to raise $10,000 through Kickstarter to put the game into production. She insists that The Pitch isn’t only for design people — that even “your younger brother, your grandma who can’t click a computer mouse or your best friend who’s an economics major” can play and in doing so ‘better understand and engage in the creative process,’ she writes on her Kickstarter page. Put another way: “Maybe our moms will finally get what we do :).”

Kabba’s Kickstarter campaign ends June 21. To make a pledge, go here. For more details on the rules of the game, go here, here, and here.

[Images courtesy of Fatimah Kabba]SL