An Office In An Abandoned Garage, Where Less Design Is More [Slideshow]

Sometimes the best design is the design that’s barely there. In Madrid, architects Churtichaga + Quadra + Salcedo Arquitectos (CH+QS) took an abandoned garage in the heart of the city and transformed it into a timeshare office that resembles, well, an abandoned garage in the heart of the city.

By Suzanne LaBarre1 minute Read

Which makes it sound terribly uninviting and depressing — a fate worse than a cubical! But it’s not. With a couple of key flourishes, the architects managed to give the Madrid Hub Offices some human scale, all while preserving the building’s industrial character — and limiting its toll on the environment.

One of the big moves was to create a sense of privacy in 3,340 square feet of almost totally open space. So the architects threw together a series of makeshift, semi-private nooks, including a library and an informal living room (that, in keeping with the spirit of the place, they built using wood crates). Then in the massive main hall (see above), they erected a row of completely private, glass-enclosed meeting rooms, but pushed them off to the side so as to not disturb the vaulting, garage-y feel of the space.

The other big move was to lay down wood planks in the main hall, adding a touch of warmth. We mean that literally. The planks hide a heating and cooling system that distributes heat where people actually work, near the floor. This is much more efficient than trying to heat 3,340 square feet using a standard HVAC system that blasts air through vents near the ceiling.

Other than that, CH+QS pretty much left the garage — which had been abandoned since the 1940s — as is. Pass through the rooms, and you’ll notice scores of cracks and scratches and paint peeling off the walls. Some architects might call those blemishes. These guys would call them decoration.

About the author

Suzanne LaBarre is the editor of Co.Design. Previously, she was the online content director of Popular Science and has written for the New York Times, the New York Observer, Newsday, I.D.

