Artists Turn Streets Into Giant Works Of Op-Art [Slideshow]

Long before Times Square got its David Hockney makeover , Sabina Lang and Daniel Baumann , a pair of Swiss artists, were busy turning streets and bridges and fields around Europe (and beyond) into massive, abstract paintings.

Collaborating since 1991, they’ve filled a playing field in big, loopy chalk marks and converted an outdoor ice rink into a huge piece of Op-Art. Last year, they covered the quaint streets of Vercorin, a tiny ski village in Switzerland, in sprawling strips of bright, acid-colored paint that, from overhead, looked creepily like a giant, psychedelic spider. With each painting, Lang and Baumann, who go by Lang/ Baumann (L/B), exhibit a bold, crisp, and rigorously geometric style. In short, they’re like graffiti artists, but, you know, Swiss.

The artists don’t say much about their work (refreshingly so; we don’t think we can handle any more of the gobbledygook). But it stands to reason that their compositions are more than just pretty paint jobs. Light-colored paint reflects sunlight better than plain asphalt and thusly absorbs less heat, which must mean that all those psychedelic spider legs help the streets of Vercorin stay cool.

[Hat tip to The Dirt]SL