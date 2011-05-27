A Graphic Novel Unlocks How The Media Manipulates Facts [Video]

We tend to talk about “the media” as a monolithic force of nature, like mountains or the wind — but it’s a fallible human endeavor, constantly mutating in unpredictable ways. That’s the guiding principle of NPR’s On the Media, and also the premise of a new book by that show’s host, Brooke Gladstone, called “The Influencing Machine.” But this is not your father’s media manifesto: Gladstone conceived it from the start as a comic book, and she’s a character in it herself. To pull it off, she teamed up with illustrator Josh Neufeld , whose own highly acclaimed comics similarly blur the distinction between art and journalism. The result is part Persepolis, part Marshall McLuhan, and totally engaging.

“I actually had chosen the form [of comics] even before settling on the subject matter of the book,” Gladstone tells Co.Design. Indeed, Gladstone is a self-described sci-fi comics geek and had already been working on a graphic novel about journalists in the year 2045 when she “plotted [her]self into a corner.” A friend suggested the classic advice — write what you know — and so Gladstone turned her attention back to nonfiction media criticism, and “The Influencing Machine” was born.

Gladstone felt comics were the closest way of re-creating on paper the intimacy of radio.

An editor suggested she collaborate with Neufeld, who admits that “if I hadn’t been a fan of On The Media already, I’d have been pretty dubious” about the concept. It also helped that Gladstone and Neufeld shared a pair of key creative influences about the comics form: Scott McCloud’s “Understanding Comics” and the graphic-novelization of Paul Auster’s “City of Glass.” “If I hadn’t read ‘Understanding Comics,” I’d never have believed [“The Influencing Machine”] was even possible,” Gladstone says. “I was a fan of comics, but I hadn’t understood what made them so cool: how to use beats, lines, visual silence. Obviously that’s in Josh’s purview, but now I could at least suggest illustrations that could begin to convey the abstract ideas I wanted.”

“But just because someone’s read those books doesn’t mean they’ll be able to write comics as effectively as Brooke did,” Neufeld asserts. Indeed, they collaborated in the same way that any veteran comics-creating team usually does: Brooke wrote not just dialogue and captions, but whole scenes and visual action, while Neufeld refined and brought that script to life in illustrated panels. “I threw things at Josh that I could see in my head, but couldn’t see how they fit into a flat plane,” Gladstone says. “For example, you can’t have the entire Crimean War in one panel. The war chapter was our most challenging — we had to redesign it more than once to make it work.”

[A strip that breaks down the fuzzy math behind a scary statistic]