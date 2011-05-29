Tablet Computing Is Here To Stay, And Will Force Changes In Laptops And Phones

Let’s call 2011 the year of the tablet. In the last several months, virtually every major electronics manufacturer has introduced a hopeful competitor to Apple’s iPad, and the aisles at January’s International Consumer Electronics Show were crammed with dozens of variations on the rounded rectangle.

But the idea of a portable touchscreen computing device is nothing new. You know that thing you sign when you get a package from UPS? The touchscreen tablet with a card reader that speeds you through checkout at the supermarket? Those are tablets, too. The Kindle and the Nook? Tablets, albeit very specialized ones. (Read Linda Tischler’s post on the All New Nook here.)

The tablet is one of the only CE devices with no analog precedent.

So why are they popping into the foreground now? For one thing, technology. Improved flash memory, cheaper high-quality displays, more accurate touchscreens, and faster processors are converging to give us unprecedented computing function with few moving parts. Low power requirements are making technology more portable. Furthermore, the ability to stream movies and other content without actually using any memory makes the tablet the ideal mobile media-consumption platform. You don’t have to be an early adopter to see its appeal.

But the most interesting thing about the current fervor is that the tablet is one of the only consumer electronic devices with no analog predecessor. Unlike smartphones and laptops, which replaced analog phones, typewriters, and filing cabinets, the tablet is pure digital abstraction — the love-child of two digital devices. The clay tablets of biblical times were primarily designed to create content, not consume it, but the digital tablet’s onscreen keyboard barely functions. It’s no replacement for a paper notebook and sketchbook, but it’s a trade-off we accept. So why do we need a new product in our digital lives that only consumes?

The answer is that our current digital ecosystem of smartphone + laptop doesn’t really fill our needs. Our phones aren’t good at making phone calls, and our laptops don’t share well. Both cost a lot but use only a fraction of their features. So much has changed since these platforms were originally defined that it’s time for a major re-adjustment, and the tablet is the first step. It’s the tip of the iceberg.

The tablet’s greatest impact on the technology ecosystem was in pointing out this weakness. Far beyond its technological innovations, it’s this insight that put Apple on the map as the tablet company. They saw the hole before we did, they told us about it, and they filled it. Remember when the iPad was just a big iPhone? Those days didn’t last long. This reset of our digital landscape holds endless opportunities for CE companies. Tasks that had been split between two devices can be distributed among three. So how do we map out the experiences, products, and interfaces for this new three-device ecosystem?

Start with the smartphone. Currently, its biggest problem is that it’s a terrible phone. The critical function of making and receiving calls is lost in an array of competing tasks — camcorder, calendar, photo gallery, media viewer. This is no accident, and no mistake, but the options don’t reflect what we really want from a phone. When was the last time you had a successful conference call on your Droid?