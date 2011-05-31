Total Genius: A Portrait Of The Queen, Painted With YouTube Clips

We know, we know. That headline doesn’t make a lick of sense. But just check out the video below. It’ll start to gel.

So basically what you’re looking at is a traditional royal portrait painted out of a totally non-traditional medium, live video. The artist, Barcelona-based Sergio Albiac, took the most popular Internet clips of the moment and arranged them on a digital canvas, like Cubist brushstrokes, in the image of Queen Elizabeth II. We’re guessing this is round about what Georges Braques would produce if he were resurrected as a 21st century court painter. Albiac, for his part, calls it a “generative video painting.” He explains:

It differs of previous attempts of video collage (like the techniques developed by David Hockney, mixing simultaneous points of view of an action) or video mosaic (where still images are represented by whole videos acting as pixels when properly reduced in size). My technique uses regions of video content to effectively represent or “paint” heterogeneous regions of the image. Both the partial content of the videos and the whole image are fully visible at the same time, widening the possibilities to deliver meaning in a contemporary aesthetic language.

But it’s also about the “foundations of democracy” rebelling against “the resilient nature of structures of power.” Though, to be honest, the only resilient structure left in the British monarchy is whatever froufrou hat the Queen happens to be wearing on her head.SL