Almost Genius: Procter & Gamble Gambles On Cheery Vintage Packaging

If you visited Target recently, you could be forgiven for thinking you had been whisked away to 1957. Through June 10, Target is selling Procter & Gamble brands Tide, Downy, and Bounce in limited-edition packaging inspired by P&G’s vintage print ads and mimicking the cutesy, cheery laundry detergent boxes of yore. Original-scent Liquid Tide, for instance, now comes in a bottle that claims it is “a washing miracle” and has a big, Saul Bassian bull’s-eye that’s either adorably retro or seizure-inducing. As the press release tells it, all the old-new packages are designed to hark back to “a bygone era when women wore dresses and high heels to carry their families” laundry in a wicker basket to their very first automatic washing machine…?

Nostalgia only works if there’s good reason to be nostalgic. Uh, yay? P&G is obviously trying to tap into the nostalgia that any consumer product that’s more than 10 minutes old evokes, whether an Atari joystick or an old GE flip clock. In a recent report, brandchannel hypothesized that P&G was responding to consumers’ yen “for a return to that simple, uncomplicated, comfortable feeling often associated with no-frill, value-based products of the past” — a feeling that’s particularly pronounced in times of austerity. That might be true. Except, of course, “simple, uncomplicated, comfortable” doesn’t exactly add up to “wearing dresses and high heels” to carry the laundry (unless you’re Caitlin Flanagan).

