Infographic Of The Day: 15 Facts About The Internet In 2015

2015. Sounds far away, doesn’t it? But it’s not, and we already live with a little taste of what that future will be like. How so, you ask?

Consider: The rise of mobile computing, the proliferation of social networking, and the cloudification and appification of our entire technological lives. All of which is laid out in this superb infographic video, “Digital Life: Today and Tomorrow,” created by NeoLabels, with a script by Inés Leopoldo of Mitsue Venture.

What’s most interesting aren’t the trends themselves, but the sheer magnitude of them. For instance, we all know that mobile computing is on the rise. But the proportion of people who access the Internet only through mobile devices will grow from 14 million in 2010 to 788 million by 2015. Meanwhile, the number of smartphones will rise from about 500 million today to 2.5 billion.

And this whole cloud computing fad? According to these rather astonishing projections, we can expect the sector to become a $173 billion industry, on yearly growth of 21%: