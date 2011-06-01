JOIN, A Table Inspired By An Ancient Japanese Puzzle

If the thought of assembling a Billy bookcase fills you with dread, then we’ve got a table for you: Designed by Ding 3000 , JOIN has three oak legs that fit together like a beginner’s puzzle, no tools required. Just place the glass top on the base, and you’re done. See, putting crap together can actually be fun!

The table is a spinoff of the German firm’s JOIN cutlery, a set of notched utensils that fit together into a so-called square knot to form a miniature tabletop sculpture. The design was inspired by an ancient Japanese toy that the designers found online. “All of a sudden, what we had here was not only a utensil but, in fact, a completely new form of table decoration!? says Carsten Schelling, one-third of Ding 3000, on the firm’s Web site. ?Now you can really forget about folding all those napkins into the shape of swans.”