Wanted: A Stepladder Worthy Of Hanging Like Art

Chairs, crates, and full-sized ladders are easy substitutes for an object like this one, which should earn it a little more scrutiny than the average kitchen-and-home tool. But we like this stepladder for making itself scarce.

Made of lightweight birch wood and only two inches deep, it practically disappears when folded, and comes with a wall-mount if you prefer it to occupy no floor space at all. If gloss black finish is too demure for your taste, check out the gloss red version, which is about as sexy as any stepladder can be.

Sold by Design House Stockholm for $295.CD