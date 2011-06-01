A Folding Felt Chair, Inspired By Old Serbian Textiles

Regular readers of Co.Design know that we go gaga for furniture that can morph, Transformer-style, into something else. It’s great for small interiors, where, as a rule, the less stuff you’ve got, the better. And we’ve seen tons of examples in our day. But Chair D wins the award for sheer effortlessness. It’s made of wood and felt and morphs in a cinch; all you do is tuck in the armrests.

The chair was inspired by Serbian kilims, traditional, double-sided tapestry rugs woven by local craftworkers. As KAKO.KO’s Vesna Pejovi? tells Co.Design in an email, the meticulous cuts, creases, and stitching in Chair D echo kilims’ geometric patterns and precise weave.