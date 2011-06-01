Wanna Create A Great Product? Fail Early, Fail Fast, Fail Often

On the morning of December 17, 1903, Orville and Wilbur Wright eyed another chance at getting their flying machine off the ground. The brothers and five other men lugged their 600-pound machine over a quarter mile uphill and placed it on a 60-foot monorail. They had done the same thing three days earlier but crashed, breaking several parts in their flying prototype.

advertisement

This day was different. Undeterred by their failure a mere 72 hours ago, the flying machine made its way down the monorail and picked up speed. Wilbur ran along the side of the plane, steadying the wing. As the machine left the ground, a camera shutter opened, capturing one the most inspiring moments in human history. Twelve seconds and 120 feet later, what was previously impossible was now a reality. That day, the Wright brothers finally arrived at an ultimate success, but the path was filled with disappointing detours and a daunting string of failures. Innovation and failure go hand in hand. Fearing failure stifles creativity and progress. If you’re not failing, you’re not going to innovate. Do your product or service a favor: embrace failure and blueprint a plan that affords you the opportunity to do it early and often. Prototyping can help you do just that. If you’re not failing, you’re not going to innovate. Get Your Point Across Rapid prototyping is the process of quickly building the main feature paths of an interface. One of the largest benefits of prototypes is that they provide an easy way to get your idea in front of potential end-users and key client stakeholders. Getting the idea out of the designer’s head and into a demonstrable format is an effective process for eliminating initial shortcomings and misplaced design assumptions. And let’s face it: In the world of interface design, image exports and slide decks are not the most effective way to convey an idea. Even for a system with just a modest amount of complexity, static visual renderings represent a decidedly small sampling of the entire solution. Including quick prototyping in the design process will not only help communicate your ideas but allow you to harness one of the virtues of creating something truly innovative: failure.

advertisement

In tandem with design explorations, rapid prototyping is a cyclical and iterative process. The basic cycle allows for testing and refining of the product or service early and often: ideate, prototype, test, analyze, refine, and repeat. The key understanding in adapting a design process to an iterative one is that failure must be expected and embraced. This process also creates opportunity to remedy those failures early on — and more efficiently. The Good News Prototyping can occur at any phase in the design process and doesn’t necessarily require specialized development knowledge. Deciding what and how to mock up depends on what the product’s or service’s needs are, the questions to be answered, and the level of technical resources available. That said, effective results can be garnered from various levels of fidelity. 1. Low-Fidelity Prototyping

Starting the prototyping process at the pencil-and-paper level is the least expensive and fastest way to visualize and iterate design ideas. It give’s a designer’s idea physical expression almost immediately — with no specialized technical knowledge required.

advertisement

Good low-fidelity prototypes can be far more valuable for conveying interfaces than simply showing general content placement and page structure. Hand-drawn screens can be very effective at communicating page flow and missing UI elements. When designing the NCAA March Madness On Demand iPhone app, Method designers used a series of simple interface sketches to create an application walk-through. These sketches were then imported to a slide deck in Keynote, which provided a clear demonstration of important parts of the system screen flow to key stakeholders. Failures, in the form of missing states and interface elements, were uncovered and easily remedied during this process. 2. Medium-Fidelity Prototyping

Often executed as wireframes, medium-fidelity prototypes are intended to highlight only the most macro-aesthetic details of an interface’s content and design. Usually rendered in black and white or grayscale only, prototyping at this level can provide meaningful insights into the information architecture, screen flows, and high-level interaction points. Additionally, when showing a working wireframe prototype to an end-user or stakeholder, a design team can effectively evaluate how efficiently the design allows users to achieve their goals. Medium-fidelity prototyping can be effective in conveying a visual representation of an idea in the very early stages of the product lifecycle. When creating prototypes at this level, know exactly what you want to test, then develop just enough interface detail to gather meaningful results that will inform necessary refinements. Perhaps the most beneficial aspect of prototyping at this level is that it provides a quick entry point to baseline user testing. We recently used a wireframe-level prototype at Method to validate navigation structures and taxonomy for a very brand-centric e-commerce system. With just a few hours of commitment, we were able to gather meaningful data from real users. Medium-fidelity prototypes are perfect for high-level testing in areas such as navigational elements, screen flows, and basic content presentation. 3. High-Fidelity Prototyping

High-fidelity prototypes are intended to portray the end vision for the interface and usually include realistic content, refined interactions, transitions, and animated effects. Prototyping in high-fidelity is clearly the most time-consuming way to prototype, but it goes a long way in usability testing and design presentations.

advertisement

Because they show design directions as well as the interactive interface experience, high-fidelity prototypes have an important role in defining a vision for a product or service that executives can clearly visualize. Highly polished prototypes can easily be mistaken for the final product. When creating the prototype, resist the urge to pack in as many features as possible. Remain focused and ensure that the general concept is being clearly conveyed. Gear your efforts toward the most-used features. Try to demonstrate one-third of the interface, at most. High-fidelity prototypes can take a variety of forms: They can be coded as working HTML, CSS, and Javascript interfaces, or they can manifest themselves as non-interactive motion studies. Choose the technique that best tells your solution’s story and allows to you test any weaknesses in the system. Thumbplay, a ?cloud?-based streaming music service, partnered with Method to design their next-generation app for Web-enabled televisions. Method’s designers and technologists worked together closely to create a fully animated, true-to-life prototype that allowed user testing of key service features and history states. The prototype was easily shared and demonstrated through a Web browser and, ultimately, proved instrumental in validating a number of visual and user-experience design decisions and creating a successful service.

advertisement