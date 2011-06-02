Snøhetta Defends Its Controversial Design For SF’s Museum of Modern Art

Snøhetta, the Viking architects of the World Trade Center pavilion and one of our 2011 Most Innovative Companies, unveiled embryonic plans for a hotly anticipated extension to SFMOMA last week and, as these things go, reactions were mixed. “SFMOMA wing gently expands reach…” a headline in the San Francisco Chronicle cooed. Two days later the same writer, John King, proclaimed the design ‘imaginative and utterly unexpected, provocative and urbane.’ But the L.A. Times‘s Christopher Hawthorne condemned the scheme. It’s a “chiseled behemoth” masquerading as something smaller, he wrote, “like an iceberg trying to convince everybody that it is in fact an ice cube.” Ouch.

Though criticized by some, the design appears exquisitely considered. Who’s right? Both, actually. At 225,000 square feet, the new wing is, virtually by definition, a behemoth, a mass of galleries and other programming that’ll double SFMOMA’s size — making it nearly as big as New York MoMA — to accommodate the bluechip art collection that Gap cofounder Donald Fisher bequeathed to the museum just before his unexpected death in 2009. And yet, as we discovered when we caught up with lead architect Simon Ewings recently, the design appears exquisitely considered. At its most rudimentary, it’s an asymmetrical wedge, 195 feet tall and 335 feet wide, conceived of to do what all good architecture does: make life better for people both inside the building and out. This, despite that it rises in what might be the world’s most awkward urban-infill site, behind what might be the world’s most awkward-looking modern-art museum, in a city with an all-too awkward relationship to modern architecture. Some background: Snøhetta won the commission in July, beating out an all-star cast of architects, including Normal Foster, Renzo Piano, and Diller Scofidio + Renfro. The job: to build a wing in the horribly cramped backyard of SFMOMA’s existing building, a Mario Botta-designed cocoon variously described as iconic and hideous (we tend to think it looks like a giant worm in a Barcalounger), on a lifeless block in San Francisco’s South of Market district. Immediately, Snøhetta set about “trying to get as much information as possible from the stakeholders,” Ewings says. “We spent the first four or five months programming the building, holding workshops with staff and trustees, trying to find out exactly what they wanted so we could build the right building for the client.”

The central design problem is keeping the building from feeling like a fortress. Right off the bat, the architects knew the extension had to be big. The Fisher collection, after all, is gargantuan. (Whether it’s SFMOMA’s job to spend millions to house a single collector’s work — especially after San Francisco rejected an earlier proposal to build a Fisher art museum in the Presidio — is another matter, one Hawthorne critiques smartly here.) The central design problem, then, was: How do you keep the building from feeling like a fortress both on the street and indoors? One solution was to give as much of the ground-floor space over to “public interfaces,” Ewings says. So in the sliver on Howard Street, where the building meets the sidewalk, Snøhetta is planning a gallery with full glazing that generously opens the art on the walls to the outside world. It’ll also feature a promenade that leads to a second museum entrance and works like a public plaza during the day. At night, the plaza will be gated and “completely secure,” Ewing says, to prevent homeless people from sleeping there. (Okay, so some public interfaces not included.) Indoors, the new building and the old building will be totally linked. “They will be perceived as one building, with two entrances,” he says. “One issue is, if you do that, isn’t that confusing” Where is the main entrance? But the building has become so big now, it can longer just serve visitors with one entrance. That’s common in museums of this size around the world. And it works, just as long as visitors from both entrances are brought into one place.? The architects thusly plan to place all the ticketing, information desks, and cloakrooms in an elbow between the two buildings, freeing the atrium of Mario Botta’s structure, where you buy tickets now, to be the lofty, open space it was meant to be. (Botta, for the record, has not partaken in the design process so far, but will be consulted in the future, Ewings says.) [The extension lies behind SFMOMA’s infamous building by Mario Botta]

