Infographic Of The Day: Where Do Crimes Happen In Your Neighborhood?

You probably already have a vague notion about whether crime is high or low in your neighborhood. Which is actually kind of aggravating, if you think about it: The cops collect this data, so why can’t you see exactly where crimes happen, down to the block?

Fat chance that the cops would provide such a useful service. Instead, we have Trulia. Today, the real estate site launched what’s probably the most fascinating and useful crime map that we’ve ever seen. Quite simply, it tells you what types of crimes happen down to the block level, in 50 cities across the U.S. The data is gathered from a slew of sources, including CrimeReports.com, EveryBlock.com, and SpotCrime.com, all of which gather it from police agencies, crime feeds, and the news. But while the data has existed for some time, it’s never been combined with geographic data in way that’s meant for laymen. Using this infographic, you can see exactly what happens, where — and you can also compare neighborhoods, and see when crimes peak. Here’s a snippet of San Francisco’s map: [Click to visit interactive version] You can even look at which intersections are the most dangerous, and what types of crimes happen there:

