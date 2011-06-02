Wanted: A Ham As Beautiful As Any Sculpture

Gilt Taste, the new gustatorial version of the members-only clothing store, says its Mangalitsa ham is soft, creamy and “fantastically porcine.” That’s sort of the calling card for Mangalitsa , a pig breed that originated in Hungary and is now prized by foodies as the porcine version of Kobe beef, owing to the decadently marbled cuts of meat it produces — and also, according to some, the sweetest fat of any animal in the world.

So we don’t doubt the pedigree of its taste — or its porkiness. But it bears noting that a grand piece of meat like this isn’t getting proper respect until it has an armature to call home. Gilt’s wood-block and steel version, made by Spanish pork exporter Jamones Segovia, positions the ham leg for stable carving, ensuring you won’t slice your other hand in the process. Ham and stand are smartly sold together; price is $549 and second-day home delivery (Monday through Wednesday only) will run you $30.CD