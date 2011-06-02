Infographic Of The Day: Nicholas Felton’s Students Hack Nike+ Data

Nike+? “Kinda bullshit.” So concludes Allison Shaw in a cheeky infographic charting runners in New York — and the impossible things Nike+’s popular, but astonishingly fallible, tech claims they can do.

[Shaw’s project]

Shaw was one of 14 students in a recent MFA Interaction Design class at SVA on data visualization, led by none other than data-viz demigod Nicholas Felton. (Which, for burgeoning infographic designers, is the equivalent of young painters learning their trade from Matisse. Okay, we’re exaggerating. But only a little.)

Felton asked the class to wade through a massive, 500,000-point-plus data set about folks who track their exercise using Nike+ in New York City and to “just find something compelling,” he tells Co.Design in an email.

[Cooper Smith’s GPS timelapse video visualizes not just where people run, but when. Over the course of the day, streets, parks, and bridges light up with runners? footsteps. It’d be interesting to overlay this with a timelapse video of car and bus movements; we’re guessing they’d look pretty similar.]