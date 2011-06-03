A Sculptural Chair That Doubles As A Table, For All Your Awkward Corners

Every house has some impossible corner, some ill-shaped nook, some domestic no man’s land, where furniture simply does not — will not — go. To that end, industrial designer William Lee and Manu Garza of Brooklyn-based et al. collaborative dreamed up Lean: an odd and yes, lean, wedge of a chair (or a table, depending on how you arrange it), that’s designed as the perfect remedy to your most imperfect residential architecture.

Stand Lean upright, and it fits neatly into cramped little corners. Turn it on its side, and it works like a coffee table, one that can squeeze into all sorts of awkward spaces. It’s even got a built-in bookshelf.

At minimum, Lean is a beautiful piece of sculpture in its own right.

The designers claim that, as a chair, Lean draws its support entirely from the walls. We’re not sure about that. Looks pretty precarious to us. (Maybe try it out on your cat first?) But it’s a clever idea, all the same, and note how the single tapered point leaves plenty of room for whatever else you want to throw in the corner — a nice touch for folks who live in small places. (Lee, it should be noted, came up with this concept after departing the capacious shores of San Francisco for the prison cells Brooklyn calls apartments.) At minimum, Lean is a beautiful piece of sculpture in its own right. And, with all those sharp corners, we reckon it’d make for a fine weapon, too, something else Lee might find handy in certain precincts of Brooklyn.

The chair is for sale in a limited run of 20, 10 in wood (for $450 each) and 10 in steel (for $650 each). Colors can be customized in two tones with black, white, yellow, red, and natural wood. Email Claire Mitchell at cm@contextismeaning.com for more info.

