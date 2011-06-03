A Stunning CGI Film By Süperfad That Imagines What Music Would Look Like

For those of you who’ve never had the pleasure of visualizing music, of watching it twist and turn and bend through the protean halls of space-time, allow Süperfad to fill what your imaginations (or your drugs) have cruelly withheld: The American design studio (sorry, stüdio) produced a short, live-action film recently that paints an abstract portrait of what it’s like to actually see music.

[Is it just us or does the beginning sound like Coolio?]

More precisely, Tactile Waveforms shows how environmental factors warp sound by representing a trippy, synthy instrumental score as illustrations that fly through — and are altered by — desert terrain. The composition comes courtesy of World Gang, a collaboration between Modest Mouse’s Jeremiah Green and Darrin Wiener of Plastiq Phantom. Here’s how Süperfad describes it:

Drawings representing a musical score are released into stylized landscapes that illustrate conditions through which sounds travel. These drawn representations react in different ways when traveling through the desolate landscapes, transforming into impossible musical instruments and altering elements in the environment along the way. The film’s structure is defined by World Gang’s music composition, which features classic instruments altered electronically to create the track.

