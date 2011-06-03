Wanted: A Leather iPad Case For Fashion Plates

The iPad’s appeal is in its thinness — one reason Apple’s new iPad Smart Cover is backless. As Apple’s own marketing asks: “why hide it in a bulky case?”

So it would seem that Kenton Sorenson’s 5-ounce leather iPad Portfolio has some explaining to do. But like that iconic image of the MacBook Air emerging from a manila envelope, the iPad Portfolio isn’t really about pragmatism; no, we’d like to think it’s a metaphor about the way you use the iPad. What would have emerged from a portfolio like this five years ago — papers, photos, notes, business cards — now happen to be bits and bytes, not tree pulp. Whether used for business or pleasure is irrelevant; this case should contain an iPad that is taken seriously for its utility as a roving paperless desk. Angry Birds need not apply.