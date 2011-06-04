The Future Of The Campus Isn’t The Classroom

Student-life professionals regularly face the challenge of doing more with less. Over the past two decades, state-provided revenues for public institutions have steadily declined, while operating costs have increased. More often than not, budgets do not strike a balance between resources and needs, forcing institutions to find creative ways of addressing escalating expenses. This is where innovative architectural solutions become critical in supporting student life on campus.

When traditional academic programs are combined with co-curricular activities, new opportunities for hybrid strategies in finance and operations become available. Examples include hosting academic programs inside a residence hall, inviting physical education classes to use the bowling alley, hosting leadership programs in the student union, or blending student service functions into student-life facilities.

Successful facilities are designed to allow maximum adaptability.

Build for adaptability

Successful facilities are designed to allow maximum adaptability for unforeseen future needs. The “bones” of the building — such as mechanical, electrical, and structural systems, along with elevators, stairs, and major hallways — must be planned for flexibility to meet unanticipated future programs and to be more easily repurposed for future uses. Repurposing or reusing an existing facility is one of the most sustainable strategies available to us today. This not only supports a university’s sustainability goals but can also reduce capital costs.

In the past, when building programs were more stable and change was something measured in decades, not semesters, more abundant financial resources allowed campus buildings to be constructed with capacities and systems “just in case” they might be needed later on. Those days are long gone. Ever tightening capital budgets will force schools to adapt quickly to unforeseen changes in program or usage. Spaces will be designed with demountable and reusable walls, more open floor layouts, fewer permanent walls, and flexible mechanical and electrical systems. The future campus building will be repurposed many times during its useable lifetime, and facilitate those changes in a matter of weeks; as opposed to a matter of months or even years.

Listen to what the students want

The mission of student life is to create opportunities that enrich the student experience, engage and retain students on campus, and provide additional avenues for extracurricular learning. Most students see it more simply: They just want a cool and exciting place to chill, grab a bite to eat, or just to see and be seen.