App Turns Your Facebook Page Into An Art Show

Your Facebook page is already something of a minor art show, highlighting your little place in the cultural firmament through photographs and likes and cheerful cartoon chickens . Well now, you can turn it into a full-blown museum exhibit.

Intel’s Museum of Me draws info from your Facebook profile and sprinkles it throughout a virtual art gallery that looks and feels precisely like a real art gallery, right down to the pretentious signage and the solemn visitors pretending to think deep thoughts about the crap on the walls. Note:

The app was designed by the Japanese agency Projector Inc., who’ve done a great job of gathering contemporary-art tropes and transforming them into a spoofy retrospective of what countless magazines and newspapers have declared the most important figure of the era: you. Below, popular words from your page form the contents of a giant, Jenny Holzer-esque, digital text sculpture. Here’s mine. Yikes, looks like I need a hobby: