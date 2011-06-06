App Turns Your Facebook Page Into An Art Show

Your Facebook page is already something of a minor art show, highlighting your little place in the cultural firmament through photographs and likes and cheerful cartoon chickens. Well now, you can turn it into a full-blown museum exhibit.
Intel’s Museum of Me draws info from your Facebook profile and sprinkles it throughout a virtual art gallery that looks and feels precisely like a real art gallery, right down to the pretentious signage and the solemn visitors pretending to think deep thoughts about the crap on the walls. Note:
The app was designed by the Japanese agency Projector Inc., who’ve done a great job of gathering contemporary-art tropes and transforming them into a spoofy retrospective of what countless magazines and newspapers have declared the most important figure of the era: you. Below, popular words from your page form the contents of a giant, Jenny Holzer-esque, digital text sculpture. Here’s mine. Yikes, looks like I need a hobby:
The exhibit’s even got a room full of robot arms that grab your photos, which float around cinematically as if they were the freakin? plastic bag in American Beauty.
Which is kinda? funny and silly and feels like a sly cultural critique aimed at both the bizarre codes of the art world and the tendentious oversharing of the me generation. Except, of course, that the point here is to sell stuff (specifically, the Intel Core i5 Computer Processor). Maybe that’s this generation’s greatest legacy.
[Hat tip to Creative Review]SL