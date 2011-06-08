Infographics Of The Day: 20 Facts About Our World [Slideshow]

Infographics are good for lots of things. But sometimes, they’re also the visual equivalent of hot sauce: You can slather them onto the blandest data, and it makes the whole thing palatable.

A good example is Toby Ng‘s series The World of 100. Ng uses simple, fun illustrations to depict demographic numbers that would ordinarily be buried in some statistical abstract. At times, it’s sobering stuff: 48% of the world lives under some form of oppression; 20% live under serious threat of violence, whether that’s through war or extreme instability.

In any event, enjoy.CK