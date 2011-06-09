Looking For Talent? Here Are Three Steps To Making The Right Hire

The surest way to thwart a fast-growing company is to let the wrong employees on the bus, as Jim Collins, the author of Good to Great, would say.

During Method’s explosive growth years, we would hear things like “I just need a warm body to fill the seat” — code for ‘We are about to compromise the talent level.’ No matter how you may rationalize it at the time, simply finding a warm body to fill the seat is never okay. We often talk about “kicking ass at fast,” but when it comes to hiring, we like to take things slow, by adding a number of speed bumps to the process that give us a chance to assess the applicant on a number of levels.

Prospective employees may get all the way to the end of the process, but if no one stands out, we’ll start the selection process all over again with a new group. At Method, we think of an interview as an audition, to borrow from other fields such as the performing arts or sports that are purely talent based. For us, this takes place in three stages: cross-functional interviewing, the homework assignment, and on-boarding, where we place candidates with the people they’ll actually work with.

Cross-Functional Interviewing

Our interview process employs a team of interviewers from around the company, so an applicant for a communications position might wind up discussing the job with an accountant, an industrial designer, a greenskeeper, and a publicist. The message: You’re joining an entire company, not just one department. One of the primary benefits of our interview process is that it allows the hire and the team to really get a sense of the chemistry, and we regularly ask ourselves, “Is this a person that I?m excited to sit next to on a five-hour coast-to-coast plane ride?”

Homework

When we have a few candidates whom we love, we invite them back for our homework assignment, which is, in essence, a live audition. It’s an integral part of our hiring process, and the first test is just watching their reaction. If they push back or aren’t genuinely excited to give it a try, it’s a major red flag. We once cut out of the running a CEO candidate who had previously led a billion-dollar consumer brand because this person questioned the validity of doing homework. Yup, we’re that serious about homework. There’s three basic reasons: