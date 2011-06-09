Ted Noten’s Makeup Kit Turns Every Woman Into A Pistol-Packing Spy

What’s every (straight) guy’s fantasy woman? Ted Noten takes a conceptual crack at answering that question, with two pieces in a provocative seven-part series titled “Necessities for a Woman (to Feel Like a Woman Through the Eyes of a Man).”

Dior001 is a gun (Noten’s signature) loaded with accoutrements, including Dior lip gloss, an antique hairpin, an arsenal of pharmaceuticals, a USB stick with “secret information,” ?and a 100-gram sterling silver bar. Likewise, Chanel001 conceals Chanel lip gloss, an antique hairpin, a 18k gold toothpick, a perfume bottle with an 18k gold mechanism, a 50-gram 24kt gold bar, a USB stick, and a Viagra pill. In short, all the stuff a girl wouldn’t leave home without.

So is the ideal woman a pistol-packing spy who can apply lip gloss without a pocket mirror? Sounds a lot like a role for Angelina Jolie. For the record, Noten is aware that he’s presenting a stereotype. “He knows that a man thinks he understands a woman but most often gets it wrong,” Stefan Friedemann, of the Ornamentum Gallery, tells Co.Design.

The pieces are made from 3-D printed nylon. Noten instructed the computer modeler to work as a jewelry maker, merging a centuries-old tradition with the craft of the future.